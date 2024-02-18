NBL holds annual business conference on advancing strategic roadmap

18 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
NBL holds annual business conference on advancing strategic roadmap

18 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Bank Limited (NBL) recently convened its annual business conference dedicated to advancing the strategic roadmap tailored for the Dhaka North Region. The conference held on February 17, 2024, at NBL's Training Institute, the event represented a crucial step in aligning the bank's goals with specific objectives.

Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Chairman of the Bank, graced the occasion as the chief guest, inaugurating the conference with his insightful remarks. He emphasizes on fostering a culture of compliance resonated strongly, underscoring the importance of adherence to regulatory standards and ethical practices in every facet of the bank's operations.

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was presided over the program where Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, and Imran Ahmed, along with other Divisional Heads from the Head Office, adding depth and expertise to the deliberations.

Amidst the gathering of representatives from all branches within the Dhaka North Region, the conference fostered dynamic discussions focused on comprehensive action plans meticulously crafted for implementation throughout the current fiscal year. The attendees reaffirmed their steadfast dedication to maintaining sustained efforts aimed at propelling business growth, mitigating non-performing classified loans, and attaining annual targets. This resolute commitment served as a testament to NBL's unwavering pursuit of excellence in all aspects of banking operations, further solidifying its position as a paragon of industry standards and customer satisfaction.

