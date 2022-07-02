MetLife launches insurance focused comics, “Hello Bima – the comics”

MetLife Bangladesh has introduced the country's first insurance-focused comics titled "Hello Bima – The Comics", to present the concepts and benefits of insurance to people of all ages in an accessible and lively manner.

In the comics, two main characters - Mitu and Rony answer many commonly asked questions about insurance, as they speak to the audience of a fair, said a press release.

The comics can be read online at https://metlifebd.online/hellobima.

Through Hello Bima comics, MetLife Bangladesh aims to help people understand more about insurance and create a more secured future.

Commenting on the launch of the comics, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We have introduced Hello Bima comics to make insurance more accessible and interesting for people of all ages. This marks the beginning of a new way for everyone to know about insurance and its many benefits."