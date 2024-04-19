MetLife Bangladesh signs MoU with University of Dhaka

19 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MetLife Bangladesh has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Banking and Insurance Department of University of Dhaka. Through this MOU, students of Banking and Insurance Department will have enhanced access to MetLife's internship, employment and career development opportunities.

The MOU is part of MetLife's continued efforts in building more trust and developing talented resources for the insurance sector in Bangladesh. University of Dhaka is the leading national university of Bangladesh that nurtures numerous professionals in various fields every year.

From the University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. Hasina Sheykh, Chairman, Department of Banking and Insurance; Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer; Dr. Nahid Rabbani, Professor; Dr. Sadia Noor Khan, Associate Professor and other officials were present during the signing.

From MetLife Bangladesh, DMD & Chief Financial Officer, Ala Uddin; AMD & Chief HR Officer, Tauhidul Alam; AMD & Chief Marketing Officer, Nowfel Anower and other senior officials were present.

