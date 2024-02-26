MetLife Bangladesh settles Tk2,981 crore claims in 2023

26 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 04:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MetLife Bangladesh settled Tk2,981 crore claims in 2023. 

MetLife Bangladesh has significantly improved the claims settlement process through various initiatives. Customers can submit all kinds of claims online and receive their claims within 3 – 5 working days. 

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "Over the years, we have relentlessly worked to improve our efficiency in settling claims quickly and more conveniently. Receiving claims is the most important part of a customer's insurance journey. I believe that our efforts will further strengthen the confidence in Bangladesh's insurance sector."
 

