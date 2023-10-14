MetLife's 360health app adds new breast cancer risk assessment feature

Corporates

Press Release
14 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

MetLife's 360health app adds new breast cancer risk assessment feature

Press Release
14 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:56 pm
MetLife&#039;s 360health app adds new breast cancer risk assessment feature

MetLife's 360 health mobile app has introduced a new feature to prevent and raise awareness about Breast Cancer. 

This feature enables users to assess potential risks of breast cancer by analysing various indicators and symptoms, reads a press release. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2.3 million breast cancer cases are diagnosed each year, making it the most commonly found cancer among adults.

This new feature is designed to empower female users with easy and convenient access to assess their own risks. While breast cancer predominantly affects women, 360Health recognises that everyone can play a role in promoting health and well-being. 

Male users are encouraged to share and introduce this feature to their female family members, amplifying the potential for early detection and prevention.

The breast cancer detection feature has been developed by CMED Health; a leading health-tech startup based in Bangladesh. This feature is accessible to all 360Health users. 

360Health also hosts several useful health management tools. By integrating advanced analytics and the latest medical research, users can receive insights that can guide their healthcare journey and potentially save lives.

The app can be downloaded for free from google play store.

MetLife

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

58m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World