MetLife named to Fortune magazine's list of world's most admired companies

MetLife announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2024 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

This year's list included eight life insurers in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies, reads a press release.

Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to rank companies by their corporate reputation. Corporate executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to financial soundness, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

"We bring our purpose to life by creating a virtuous circle of shared value for all our stakeholders," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "This recognition belongs to our employees who work every day to build a more confident future for our customers and communities around the world."

MetLife

