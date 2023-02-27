Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a training on 'Customer Service and Compliant Management : Bangladesh Bank Guidelines' recently.

Respective officers from various branches across the country participated in the programme, reads a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of the bank inaugurated the training.

In his speech, Tapash Chandra Paul advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines provided by the experts in the training sessions.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & aead of ICCD and Muhammad Khorshed Alam, VP & head of Operations Division of MBL conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

