Mercantile Bank holds ‘Annual Strategic Business Conference 2023’

The Annual Strategic Business Conference 2023 of Mercantile Bank Limited was held at Intercontinental, Dhaka on Saturday (14 January 14).

The heads of the 152 branches and 30 sub branches, regional heads and all head of divisions participated in the conference, reads a press release.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the board of directors was the chief guest while Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference.



ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; Md Anwarul Haq, chairman of executive committee; M Amanullah, chairman of Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; directors Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Mohammad Abdul Awal spoke in the conference as special guests. AMD Mati Ul Hasan and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul also delivered their speech on the occasion.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP thanked the heads of branches, sub branches and divisions for their sincere efforts to attain the organizational goals in last year.

He also stated that banking sector took the lead to keep country's economic stability despite having challenges emanated from Russia-Ukraine war and recession over the world. Consequently, Mercantile Bank achieved the highest operating profit in its history, he added.

Bank's MD & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury provided the participating officials with significant guidelines regarding the achievement of the annual business targets of 2023.

He also urged the concerned officials to emphasize on agriculture and SME loan to ensure food security of the country and sustainability of the rural economy.

At the same time, the CEO called on his subordinates to enrich the customer services and ensure the tech-savvy banking.

DMDs Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam & Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury also present with other senior executives and officers of the Bank.