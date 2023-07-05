Mercantile Bank conducts training on internal credit risk rating system

Mercantile Bank recently organised a virtual training titled "Internal Credit Risk Rating System with Highlights on CIB Online Reporting" at its training institute in Dhaka.

A total of 78 credit desk officials from various divisions of head office and branches across the country participated in the training, reads a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director & CRO of the bank inaugurated the training.

In his speech Hasan advised the participants to meticulously follow the guidelines of core risk areas and comprehend with the lecture sessions.

The virtual training programme was held in two phases covering both the theoretical and practical aspects.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP & head of CRMD and Ratan Kumar Basak, AVP of the bank conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

