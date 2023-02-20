Mercantile Bank holds training on Shariah Based Banking

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a virtual training on 'Fundamentals of Shariah Based Banking & Finance' recently.

A total number of 94 officials from various branches of the bank attended the three day online programme, reads a press release.

Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank, inaugurated the training.

In his address Hasne Alam advised participating officers to be conversant with the framework of Islamic banking operations in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Eminent Islamic scholars Shah Mohammad Waliullah, member of Mercantile Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, virtually joined as a resource person.

Md Mijanur Rahman Sharker, Head of Islamic Banking Division of MBL, along with other officials from Islamic Banking Division conducted various sessions.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.