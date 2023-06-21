Mercantile Bank holds workshop on case study related to RMG sector

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a workshop on case study related to RMG sector recently.

Respective officials from branch and head office attended the workshop, reads a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director & CRO of the bank inaugurated the workshop.

In his inaugural speech Mati Ul Hasan highlighted the importance of reviewing RMG related case studies discussed at the workshop.

He also advised participating officers to be well verse on RMG related issues in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

The sessions were carried out by Md Enayet Ullah, EVP and head of ICC division; KM Anowarul Islam, head of RMG monitoring cell and Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI. Badrudduza Choudhury, former banker and an expert on RMG sector also shared his views at the workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the said workshop.

