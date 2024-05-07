Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

The re-excavated Alta Dighi, Naogaon's largest reservoir, awaits refilling, either artificially or by monsoon rains. Controversy surrounds a project aiming to restore Alta Dighi and the surrounding forest due to deforestation. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Khorshed Alam

Three years ago, Begum Habibun Nahar, at the time deputy minister for environment, forests and climate change, visited Altadighi National Park in Naogaon's Dhamairhat upazila and marvelled at its shalban (forest of sal trees) and migratory bird sanctuary.

Today, she would likely be heartbroken. A controversial project, "Environment Protection through Social Forestry in the Rajshahi Barind Tract Region," is causing deforestation in the name of development.

Arman Hossain, a visitor from Naogaon, highlighted the paradoxical situation. He questioned how a project designed for environmental protection could be causing such ecological disruption.

Designated as a national park in 2011, it encompasses an area of 264.12 hectares, located near the Indian border. The park is home to Altadighi, the largest reservoir in the district, spanning 55.46 acres.

The Forest Department is currently implementing a Tk6.49 crore project funded by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund to restore and conserve biodiversity at Altadighi.

The initiative involves re-excavating the reservoir and constructing a two-meter wide brick soiling around it. Additionally, paved roads will be built within the park. The project aims to improve water availability, enhance forest management, promote ecotourism, and create employment opportunities.

However, the project has come under fire owing to the felling of centuries-old trees surrounding the reservoir.

The Forest Department justifies this action by claiming the trees obstructed necessary excavation work due to the reservoir's shallowness. Over 1,000 trees were reportedly cut down, generating revenue through a tender sale of Tk35,95,256.

Anisur Rahman, the Dhamairhat forest beat officer, said that Altadighi, the waterbody, dried up due to heatwaves and drought, prompting its re-excavation to a depth of 2.50m. He denied accusations of cutting down shal trees but admitted to removing eucalyptus and akashmani trees through tender.

Anisur also committed to planting 3,000 indigenous seedlings around the reservoir for afforestation, aiming to safeguard the environment and build upon previous afforestation efforts in the shalban area.

The dug-up reservoir is now waiting to be filled again either through artificial means or by the rain during the monsoon season.

Deforestation beyond project scope

Instances of tree felling have been observed beyond the project's designated area, extending into the shalban. This includes the construction of a watchtower and other facilities within a designated biodiversity conservation zone.

Locals like Md MamtazHossain, who works on the construction site, said, "I've been commuting to work in this area for almost a year. While I've been here, they've been excavating the reservoir and cutting down numerous trees on the banks and surrounding areas for the project.

"Additionally, they're building a watchtower, an office building, and several toilets in the forest, costing Tk2 crore."

Konok Islam, a nearby food stall owner, highlights the impact on tourism. With fewer trees, the area is hotter and less appealing to visitors. Tourists like Md Faridul Islam are disappointed at the stark transformation.

Ashraful Islam, a resident, raised concerns about the alleged involvement of influential individuals and forest officials in tree smuggling. He highlighted the frequent occurrence of forest fires, potentially set deliberately, and the intimidation faced by journalists investigating the issue.

He fears desertification and a decline in tourist arrivals if this continues.

Environmental concerns and rising temperatures

Environmentalists warn that the deforestation will worsen rising temperatures in Naogaon, where temperatures have already gone beyond 40 degrees Celsius this year.

Md Rocky, a concerned resident, pointed to the felling of several thousand trees, exceeding the planned number, for profit under the guise of development. Md Sohag, another local, grieves the loss of the natural habitat that once teemed with birds and wildlife.

Professor Mizanur Rahman, chairman of the Department of Geography and Environmental Science at Naogaon Government College, highlighted how cutting down trees damages the environment and biodiversity.

He pointed out that the trees around Altadighi were similar to those in the Sundarbans, mostly shrubs.

Prof Mizanur Rahman discussed the biodiversity that has evolved around Altadighi, known as the Barind region's biodiversity, cautioning against tree cutting and burning, which could destroy it.

He expressed sorrow over the degradation of the natural landscape and stressed the Forest Department's need to understand nature's importance.