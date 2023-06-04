Mercantile Bank launches global debit card service 

Mercantile Bank Limited, on the occasion of its 24th anniversary, organised a press conference at its Head Office in Dhaka on Sunday (4 June).

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, as the chief guest, launched Global Debit card service for the customers, reads a press release.

In his speech, the MBL chairman highlighted the bank's significant achievements over the last years and underscored the future action plans.

He also stated that Mercantile Bank have strengthened its pioneer position by the concerted effort from the Board of Directors, Management and the employees having faced the after effect of Covid-19 pandemic followed by the Ukraine-Russia war.

He also urged that Mercantile Bank would reinforce its strength and intelligence to build an Enriched Banking Ecosystem through technological upgradation for ensuring SMART BANKING to deconstruct SMART BANGLADESH. At the same time, MBL will prioritise discovering technology based products and services to make sure continuous customer services.

ASM Feroz Alam and Md Abdul Hannan, vice chairmen; M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors and shareholder Jalal Hossain Khan Mia, were present on the occasion.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank, gave his welcome speech summarising the success and limitations of the previous year.

He told the journalists that, recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank at this fiscal year. Women entrepreneurs, Agriculture and SME sector will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and Upashkhas will be opened across the country to ensure the access of the banking services to the unbanked people. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be easier and smart with the innovative products in the coming days, MBL CEO added.

Mercantile Bank accountholders can use their taka deposited in current & savings accounts for shopping, cash drawing and online payment in any currency in home & abroad. The cards are widely accepted in Visa ATMs & POS over the world. This is also compatible to NFC (Near Field Communications) technology and capable of contactless transactions up to Tk5000 or equivalent. Moreover, online transactions & e-commerce payment are verified by 2FA (2 Factor Authentication). Foreign Currency transactions with the Global Debit Card is subject to endorsement of the Card to the cardholder's passport under regular Travel Quota.