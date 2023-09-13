Meghna Bank signed agreement with Guardian Life Insurance

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:23 pm

Meghna Bank signed agreement with Guardian Life Insurance

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Meghna Bank Limited recently signed agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited. Under the agreement, customers of MeghnaPay, Mobile Financial Services of Meghna Bank, will be able to purchase insurance packages of Guardian Life digitally through MeghnaPay platform from anywhere at any time. 

Sohail R. K. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Meghna Bank Limited and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release. 

Kimiwa Saddat- Deputy Managing Director, A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury- Head of Digital Financial Services Division from Meghna Bank Limited and Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business, Fasihul Mostofa, Head of Digital Channel & ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited including other high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.

