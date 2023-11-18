Meghna Bank inks merchant pay service with Orion Footwear Limited

Meghna Bank has launched its merchant payment services through Orion Footwear Limited. An agreement has been signed and exchanged in this regard at Orion Footwear, Gulshan-02 outlet recently. Under this arrangement, MeghnaPay customers can now 'Scan & Pay' at Orion Footwear outlets.

Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director, Meghna Bank, and Ms. Zareen Karim, Director, Orion Group and Managing Director, Orion Pharma Ltd. were present to grace the occasion.

Among others, A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services Division and Maqsood Alam Tanvir, Head of Relationship Unit of Corporate Banking Division, Meghna Bank, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed FCA, CFO, Orion Footwear Limited, Md. Ashfaqul Alam, Vice President, Orion Group and other officials of both the organisations were present.

"Through Orion Footwear outlets, MeghnaPay has launched its merchant payments services. We intend to spread our services throughout the country in a brief time" – said Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director, Meghna Bank.