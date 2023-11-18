Meghna Bank inks merchant pay service with Orion Footwear Limited

Corporates

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank inks merchant pay service with Orion Footwear Limited

Press Release
18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Meghna Bank inks merchant pay service with Orion Footwear Limited

Meghna Bank has launched its merchant payment services through Orion Footwear Limited. An agreement has been signed and exchanged in this regard at Orion Footwear, Gulshan-02 outlet recently. Under this arrangement, MeghnaPay customers can now 'Scan & Pay' at Orion Footwear outlets.

Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director, Meghna Bank, and Ms. Zareen Karim, Director, Orion Group and Managing Director, Orion Pharma Ltd. were present to grace the occasion.

Among others, A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services Division and Maqsood Alam Tanvir, Head of Relationship Unit of Corporate Banking Division, Meghna Bank, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed FCA, CFO, Orion Footwear Limited, Md. Ashfaqul Alam, Vice President, Orion Group and other officials of both the organisations were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Through Orion Footwear outlets, MeghnaPay has launched its merchant payments services. We intend to spread our services throughout the country in a brief time" – said Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director, Meghna Bank.

 

Meghna bank / Orion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

10h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

14h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

14h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

4h | Tech Talk
Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

5h | TBS Economy