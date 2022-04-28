Karmasangsthan Bank appoints Md Nurul Amin as chairman

Md Nurul Amin, former senior secretary of Bangladesh government has been appointed as the chairman of Karmasangsthan Bank on Sunday (24 April).

Prior to joining Karmasangsthan Bank, he served as the senior secretary of the Ministry of Planning.

Nurul Amin also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, reads a press release.

In the long way to his esteemed career, he served as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur, Deputy Secretary (as Director) of the Department of Primary and Mass Education Deputy Commissioner of Netrokona and Jashore, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Religion.

He was also the Divisional Commissioner of Barishal and also Managing Director of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

He started his professional career in administration cadre on 21 January 1986 by joining the Bangladesh Civil Service through the BCS Examination in 1984.

He has a special reputation for knowledge, efficiency, honesty, discipline, dutifulness and fairness in administration.

He completed his Master's Degree in Management from University of Dhaka.

Nurul Amin was born on 10 June 1961 at Aitpara of West Subidpur Union in Faridgonj upazilla of Chandpur District in a reputed Muslim family.

He is blessed with two daughters and a son.