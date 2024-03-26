Karmasangsthan Bank pays tribute at National Memorial on Independence Day

Karmasangsthan Bank pays tributes at the National Memorial on Independence Day.

On the occasion of Great Independence and National Day celebrations, under the leadership of Meher Sultana, managing director (Additional Charge) of the bank, tributes were paid to all the brave freedom fighters and martyrs at the National Memorial, Savar on 26 March.

At this time, all the deputy general managers, assistant general managers of the head office and all the officers and employees of the bank were present.