Karmasangsthan Bank gets new MD

Corporates

Press Release
15 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Karmasangsthan Bank gets new MD

Press Release
15 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Karmasangsthan Bank gets new MD

Arun Kumar Chowdhury has been promoted and joined as Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank as per notification dated 9 April 2024 of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance.

Prior to that he was working as Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), reads a press release.

Arun Kumar Chowdhury is a dynamic and innovative officer. He has a brilliant career in the financial sector. He joined BHBFC in 1996 as Senior Officer. During his tenure, he held many important responsibilities in the credit, administration, audit, recovery, engineering and general services departments of BHBFC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arun Kumar Chowdhury graduated from Chittagong University with 1st Class Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Statistics. He has also participated and successfully completed many training programs at home and abroad.

In recognition of integrity, efficiency and dedication, he received the Shuddhachar Award for the financial year 2019-2020.

Karmasangsthan Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

8h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

13h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

1h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

53m | Videos
World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

4h | Videos
How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

3h | Videos