Karmasangsthan Bank gets new MD

Arun Kumar Chowdhury has been promoted and joined as Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank as per notification dated 9 April 2024 of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance.

Prior to that he was working as Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), reads a press release.

Arun Kumar Chowdhury is a dynamic and innovative officer. He has a brilliant career in the financial sector. He joined BHBFC in 1996 as Senior Officer. During his tenure, he held many important responsibilities in the credit, administration, audit, recovery, engineering and general services departments of BHBFC.

Arun Kumar Chowdhury graduated from Chittagong University with 1st Class Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Statistics. He has also participated and successfully completed many training programs at home and abroad.

In recognition of integrity, efficiency and dedication, he received the Shuddhachar Award for the financial year 2019-2020.