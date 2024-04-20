MD of Karmasangsthan Bank pays tribute at Bangabandhus mausoleum

Newly appointed Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Arun Kumar Chowdhury paid a rich tribute to the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He placed wreaths at the grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 20 April 2024 ‍and offered prayers for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyred members of his family who were killed on 15 August 1975.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Meher Sultana, General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin, UNO of Tungipara, all executives of Head office and DGM of Dhaka Division, Leaders of Officers association and CBA and all employees of Gopalgonj region were present.