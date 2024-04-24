Mohammad Yunus appointed as new CDA chairman

Freedom fighter Mohammad Yunus has been appointed as the new chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) for the next three years.

The matter was confirmed in a notification signed by Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, deputy secretary of the Contract and Foreign Recruitment Branch of the Ministry of Public Administration, on Wednesday (24 April).

Yunus was born on 4 February 1955. He was involved in student politics. He served as the organising secretary of the Chattogram City Chhatra League for two terms, from 1973 to 1975.

At present, Yunus is serving as the Secretary General of Bijoy Mela Parishad of Chattogram Liberation War and Convener of Bangabandhu Murder Resistance Fighters Forum '75.