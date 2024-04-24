Mohammad Yunus appointed as new CDA chairman

Bangladesh

UNB
24 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 09:53 pm

Related News

Mohammad Yunus appointed as new CDA chairman

UNB
24 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 09:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Freedom fighter Mohammad Yunus has been appointed as the new chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) for the next three years.

The matter was confirmed in a notification signed by Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, deputy secretary of the Contract and Foreign Recruitment Branch of the Ministry of Public Administration, on Wednesday (24 April).

Yunus was born on 4 February 1955. He was involved in student politics. He served as the organising secretary of the Chattogram City Chhatra League for two terms, from 1973 to 1975.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At present, Yunus is serving as the Secretary General of Bijoy Mela Parishad of Chattogram Liberation War and Convener of Bangabandhu Murder Resistance Fighters Forum '75.

Bangladesh / Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

14h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

54m | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

2h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

4h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

5h | Videos