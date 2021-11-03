Kamrul Ahsan promoted as DMD of Janata Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 08:20 pm

Kamrul Ahsan promoted as DMD of Janata Bank

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Kamrul Ahsan has recently been promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Janata Bank.

Previously, he served as the General Manager of Janata Bank's Chattogram divisional office.

He commenced his banking journey in 1988 as the bank's senior officer.

Ahsan has worked with dedication throughout his banking career of 33 years as chief of different branches, areas, and divisions.

Kamrul Ahsan is the Diplomat Associate of The Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

He obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from University of Chittagong.

