Janata Bank celebrates Independence Day

26 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Janata Bank PLC celebrated the country's 54th Independence and National Day with due diligence.

The bank adopted multiple programmes to mark the occasion, reads a press release.

The Chairman of Janata Bank Board of Directors, Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, and Managing Director and CEO Abdul Jabbar began the celebration by hoisting the national flag at the bank's headquarters today (26 March).

Later, they paid homage by laying a wreath at the base of the mural of Bangabandhu located within the Janata Bhaban premises.

A floral tribute was also paid at the National Memorial in Savar on behalf of the bank.

In the committee room of the bank, a discussion meeting chaired by MD and CEO Abdul Jabbar was held, where Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman attended as the chief guest and Directors KM Samshul Alam, Abdul Majid, Mohammad Asad Ullah, and DMD Golam Mortuza expressed their views as special guests.

Representatives from all levels of management, employees, and staff were also present at the event.
 

