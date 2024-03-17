Janata Bank celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

17 March, 2024
Janata Bank PLC chalked out different programmes to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2024 on Sunday. 

Janata Bank Chairman SM Mahfuzur Rahman, and Managing Director and CEO Md Abdul Jabbar, directors Ajit Kumar Pal, KM Shamsul Alam, Md Abdul Majid and Mohammad Asad Ullah placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman at Dhanmondi 32, reads a press release.

Bank's DMD Md Golam Mortuza, general managers, company secretary, executives, officers and employees of officer's association and CBA leaders were also present.
 

