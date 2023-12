On the occasion of the Victory Day, Janata Bank Chairman SM Mahfuzur Rahman, and Managing Director and CEO Md Abdul Jabbar hoisted the national flag at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Saturday (16 December).

Later, Janata Bank officials paid their respects by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar after placing wreaths at the Bangabandhu mural installed at the head office, reads a press release.