Janata Bank pays homage to language martyrs at central shaheed minar

21 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In commemoration of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, officials from Janata Bank joined together to honour the memory of the language martyrs with solemn floral tributes at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Among the attendees were the bank's chairman, S M Mahfuzur Rahman, managing director and CEO Abdul Jabbar, and Executive Director K M Shamshul Alam, reads a press release.

The solemn ceremony was also attended by the bank's Deputy Managing Director, General Manager, and staff from various levels.

Subsequently, at a discussion event hosted at Janata Bank's Dhaka University campus branch, S M Mahfuzur Rahman, the bank's Chairman, highlighted that those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Bengali language will forever hold a revered place in the nation's memory.

Abdul Jabbar, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank highlighted the importance of being inspired by the spirit of Ekushey and pledged unwavering dedication to working alongside the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to fulfil the vision of establishing the golden Bengal envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

 

