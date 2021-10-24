JCI organises entrepreneurship summit and young entrepreneurs’ award-2021

With the aim of highlighting the entrepreneurial success, for the first time Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, has organised an Entrepreneurship Summit and Young Entrepreneurs Award.

In this connection a young entrepreneurs award giving ceremony along with an expo took place on Saturday at Le Meridien in Dhaka with the support of Daraz and Ahmed Foods, said a press release.

Approximately 63.7 percent of total population of Bangladesh are under the age of 35 and JCI believes that this demographic dividend is an opportunity to capitalise through youth entrepreneurship.

In the event, the entrepreneurs within JCI Bangladesh were honored and recognised through the JCI Bangladesh Young Entrepreneurs Award 2021 for their remarkable entrepreneurial accomplishments and for playing an important role in advancing the JCI Vision and Mission, said a press release.

One of the major highlights of this event was "The Change Makers" category, where eight remarkable individuals outside JCI were awarded for their invaluable contributions towards Bangladesh and the global community.

The Award honorees for this particular category included Tahmina Tanna, Natasha Hayat, Roksana Samad, Afeef Zubaer Zaman, Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, Imran Fahad and Rakibul Hassan.

During his opening remarks, Niaz Morshed Elite, National President of JCI Bangladesh congratulated all the award honorees and emphasised on the importance of entrepreneurship in the 21st century.

The Chief Guest of the event was Dr Md Enamur Rahman, State Minister for the ministry of disaster management and relief and the special guest was Safina Rahman, Past National President of JCI Bangladesh and National Commissioner (Foundation) of Bangladesh Scouts and the guest of honour was Shagufta Yasmin Emily, lawmaker of Munshiganj-2 constituency.

The convener of this event was Erfan Haque, National Executive Vice President of JCI Bangladesh and the co-convener was Abdullah Safi, National Vice President of JCI Bangladesh.

This event will surely motivate and inspire the youths to pursue entrepreneurship and to make significant contributions towards the betterment of the society.