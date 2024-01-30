JCI Dhaka North gets new committee for the year 2024

30 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 04:13 pm

JCI Dhaka North gets new committee for the year 2024

30 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 04:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka North has formed its new executive committee for the year 2024.

Md Sahariar Hasan Jiisun was elected as the new president of the organisation.

The committee of JCI Dhaka North was formed in the general assembly held on 29 January, 2024, according to a press release. 

JCI Dhaka North's 2023 Local President, Abdul Malek Tushar, handed over the official chain to the newly appointed local president, Shahriar Hasan Jiisan, in the presence of JCI Bangladesh's 2024 National President, Imran Qadir.

Asif Mohd. Shabab has been elected as the executive vice-president, while the vice-president's office will be held by Sumaiya Haque, Zakia Ferdous Nondita, and Md Naimul Kader.

Besides, Tisha Farhana, Abu Al Baruni Khan, Shourov Ahmed, Saleh Chowdhury, Fardina Islam Monica, Rashad Reaz, and Shaikh Ahmed Showmik will serve on the board as directors.

JCI is a worldwide membership-based non-profit organisation of young active citizens aged 18 to 40, who are dedicated to bringing about positive change in their communities.

JCI Dhaka North is a brilliant affiliate of JCI Bangladesh.

 

