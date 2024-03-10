JCI Chittagong hands over president chain to new leadership

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:51 pm

JCI Chittagong hands over president chain to new leadership

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:51 pm
JCI Chittagong hands over president chain to new leadership

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chittagong handed over the command to their new president recently.

Immediate-past president Raju Ahammed handed over the local president chain to the newly-elected president Mohammad Ismail Munna, reads a press release.

The gala event was held on Saturday (9 March) at the Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View, with chief guest AJM Nasir Uddin (ex-mayor of Chattogram City Corporation); guest of honour Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India, Chattogram; special guest Niaz Morshed Elite, chairperson of JCI Bangladesh Trust & founder president of JCI Chittagong; Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans; and keynote speaker Imran Kadir, national president 2024 of JCI Bangladesh.

"We will work consistently to spread positivity through our sustainable development work and events, which we want to expand to the whole country," said the new president Mohammad Ismail Munna.

In his opening remark, JCI Trust Chairperson Niaz Morshed Elite said, "We are focusing on our younger generation getting involved in bringing positive change in the society and all the citizens experience the positive outcome of those activities. Besides, we are working on other facilities for young entrepreneurs so that they can get a raise easily."

Elected to other posts of JCI Chittagong are: Raju Ahammed - immediate past local president, Ayaz Islam Chowdhury, Ishtiaque Alam Chowdhury - executive vice presidents, Junaid Ahmed Rahat, Saihan Hasnat, Eng Md Emran Hasan Ovel, Shahab Uddin Chowdhury - vice presidents, Engr Md Ashraf Banty - general secretary, Md Moin Uddin Nahid - treasurer, Golam Sarwar Chowdhury - general legal counsel, Muntasir al Mahmood Rahee - local training commissioner, Emon Barua, Sadaf Rahman, Sahed Ali, Fariya Akbar Riya, Jewel Rahaman, Shahnewaz Shipon (Ali), Tayabur Rahman Jawad, Kaiser Hamid Farhad, Md Alamin Mayharaj Bappi, Md Morshed Hasan, Ashraf Hossain, Saad Bin Mustafiz - directors.

JCI held its first general membership meeting in 2024.

JCI is a global organisation consisting of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40, engaged in the development activities of society. It's headquarters are located in Saint Louis, Missouri in the United States.

