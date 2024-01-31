JCI Dhaka Metro unveils 2024 Board committed to positive change through inclusive leadership

Photo: Courtesy

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka Metro has formed its board for 2024 with the commitment to foster positive change and leadership development. Aligning with the national goal of the board, it will continue its work towards impactful changes through collective efforts.

Founded in 1915, JCI is a global force for young individuals aged 18 to 40, spanning approximately 124 countries. With more than 6,000 members in Bangladesh, JCI is a vibrant movement of young, passionate individuals committed to creating substantial, tangible changes in their communities and the nation, reads a press release.

As a platform for young leaders, JCI Dhaka Metro introduced a diverse and talented group of individuals dedicated to creating positive societal transformations. The new board is comprised of passionate and visionary leaders who bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the organization. The board was announced on Tuesday at JCI Bangladesh Office in Banani, Dhaka.

Md Sariful Islam, a UN communications professional with 15 years of experience as a communications expert and journalist, has been elected as the Local President for 2024 at JCI Dhaka Metro.

Towhid Ahmed, Head of Corporate Communications at Banglalink, and Young Entrepreneur Annando Kutum have been elected as the local executive vice presidents. Media personality Farabi Hafiz and businessperson Md. Belal Hosen Munna, communication professional Tanjim Ferdous, and independent researcher Nayeem Arefin joined the board as vice presidents, reads the release.

Entrepreneur Mustakim Hasan will serve as the Secretary General in 2024. The other vital members of the board are: Biswajit Kumar Paul, Treasurer; Wahida Zaman Shithi, Training Commissioner); and Sayed Monjurul Haque Rony, General Legal Counsel. Among the directors are Emran Hossain, Rayhan Masud, Sangeeta Aparajita, Alam Pintu, Towfiq Hasan, Dis Islam Raz, Shahadat Hossain Dipto, and Atm Rahat Mohammad.

The primary focus of the newly formed board is to work with JCI Vision 2024 to ensure empowering communities, fostering growth and building a smart Bangladesh. The young professionals believe in the potential of the youth to be catalysts for positive transformations, and the board is committed to providing the necessary tools, resources, and opportunities for the members to excel in their leadership journeys.

The 2024 President, Md. Sariful Islam said, "Our vision for the upcoming journey is to ensure that every individual is not just a member but a valued contributor to the positive change we aim to bring. As we embark on this journey, let us unite in our commitment to building a society where the spirit of leadership and community thrive." "Through impactful activities focused on leadership development and community work, we aim to inspire and empower young people to be agents of positive change in 2024," he added.

Over the year in 2024, the board will initiate projects aligning with the SDGs and the 8th Five-Year Plan, covering global goals like green and environment, skills and youth empowerment, health and fitness, gender equality, and climate action.

Holding a prestigious consultative status with vital international bodies like the Council of Europe and UNESCO, JCI is a dynamic platform for young leaders to drive meaningful change. JCI Bangladesh stands out as a vital force in this global movement, nurturing proactive citizenship and addressing a spectrum of issues from technology to health.