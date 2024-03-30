JCI Chattogram commits to year-long care for 40 orphans, special needs children

JCI Chattogram has taken on the responsibility of caring for 40 orphans and special needs children, aged between 1 to 5 years, from Chotomoni Nibash in Roufabad, under the umbrella of Department of Social Welfare, Chattogram.

This initiative, named "Project: Amader Chotomoni," seeks to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for these often marginalised children.

Under "Project: Amader Chotomoni," JCI Chattogram not only commits to providing essential caregiving but also aims to address the specific needs and challenges faced by these vulnerable children.

The organisation will offer items such as diapers, medicines, two caregivers, hygiene products, toys, games, stationary, and educational materials annually, ensuring a comprehensive support system for the children's growth and development.

Recently, JCI Chattogram has organised an art competition for specially challenged and orphaned children, focusing on their mental and psychological well-being. The project directors behind this noble endeavour include JCI Chattogram EVP Ishtiaque Alam Chowdhury, Director Sadaf Rahman, and VP Shahab Uddin Chowdhury.

During the event, Chattogram District Commissioner and District Magistrate Mr. Abul Bashar Md Fakhruzzaman expressed gratitude towards JCI Chattogram for initiating "Project: Amader Chotomoni."

He emphasised the collective effort required to create a brighter future for these children, empowering them to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams.

President of JCI Chattogram, Md Ismail (Munna), shared insights into the journey of care and support through "Project: Amader Chotomoni." He urged individuals and organisations to join hands in this noble cause, ensuring that every child receives the love, attention, and opportunities they deserve.

The inauguration of the project saw the presence of esteemed guests, including CCCI Director Ahid Shiraj Shapan, former JCI Chattogram President Ashim Kumer Das, Deputy Director of Somaj Sheba Karjaloy Faridul Alam, along with other board members and general members of JCI Chattogram.