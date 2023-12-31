Shaan Shahed elected as regional vice president of JCI Bangladesh

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh has announced the formation of its newly elected National Committee, bringing together a team of dedicated individuals to lead the organisation.

Among the key leaders is Shaan Shahed, hailing from Chattogram, who has been elected as the Regional Vice President of the newly formed National Committee of JCI Bangladesh for the year 2024.

The decision was made during the National General Meeting held at Hotel Le Méridien in the capital city. After the meeting, key positions, including the President, Deputy National President, and other executive members, were determined through a voting process. Niaz Morshed Elite, former president of JCI Bangladesh, took on the role of Election Commissioner for the year 2024, said a media release on Sunday, December 31.

In this election, Imran Keadir emerged as the National President, with Mosayeb Alam Eikiyo as Deputy National President and Fahim Ahmed as National Secretary General. Additionally, the newly elected Regional Vice Presidents include Steve Benedict De Silva, Abu Farhan, Hamim Hasan Joyee, Rabeya Nasir Ovi, Naser Mohsin, and the notable Shaan Shahed.

Shaan Shahed's involvement in the music scene dates back to the creation of the Teerondaz Band in 2008, an iconic part of the country's rock music. His leadership as the lead vocalist has played a crucial role in Teerondaz's success.

Apart from his musical and entrepreneurial pursuits, Shaan Shahed is a sports enthusiast and football lover. He has served as Joint Secretary in the Chattogram Brothers Union Football Committee for three consecutive terms. Additionally, he has held positions such as the President of Rotary Club of Karnaphuli and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Chattogram Metropolitan.