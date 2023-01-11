Janata Bank signs agreement with BB on refinance scheme

Janata Bank Limited has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme for the agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country.

Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Md Abdus Salam Azad signed the agreement on 8 January in the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank were present at the signing ceremony.