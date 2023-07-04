bKash added to Janata Bank's mobile app eJanata

Through the state-owned Janata Bank's mobile app eJanata, the bank's customers can now send money to any bKash account without any charge.

Recently this facility has been added to the bank's mobile app, reads a press release.

Apart from this, eJanata also has the facility of withdrawing money through QR code scan at any branch of Janata Bank without using a chequebook, sending money to any bank account, and paying loan or DPS instalments.

Customers are also getting the facility of viewing their account balance and mini statement on the app.

Janata Bank Limited's eJanata app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.