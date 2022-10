Janata Bank Dhaka College gate branch has started operations in new building.

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad officially inaugurated the new building of the branch Wednesday (19 October), said a press release.

At that time, Janata Bank Head Office General Manager Md Mostafizur Rahman Moududi and GM of Dhaka North Divisional Office Md Ramzan Bahar along with senior executive officers were present.