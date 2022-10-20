Janata Bank Limited holds Dhaka North divisional branch manager conference

Janata Bank Limited's Dhaka North divisional branch manager conference-2022 was recently held at the conference room of the divisional office.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank freedom fighter MD Abdus Salam Azad was presenty as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md Abdul Jabbar, Md Kamrul and Md Nurul Alam and General Manager of the head office Shikha Das spoke as special guests.

Dhaka North Divisional Office General Manager Md Ramzan Bahar presided over the conference along with the respective area heads and branch managers.