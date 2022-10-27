Janata Bank inaugurates new office in Dubai 

Banking

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:47 pm

Janata Bank inaugurates new office in Dubai 

Janata Bank, the state-owned financial institution of Bangladesh, recently inaugurated its new office in Dubai.

Mohammad Abdus Salam Azad, e-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Janata Bank and Mohammad Abu Jafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE jointly inaugurated the new office, read a media release.

Mohammad Abdus Salam Azad said, "In the recent past, initiatives have been taken to introduce mobile apps to increase the flow of remittances and simplify the process to overcome the global crisis".

He hoped to provide banking services to the doorsteps of the expatriates along with the Bangladesh Mission.

BM Jamal Hossain, consul general of Bangladesh in Dubai, Abdullah Al Amin, Chief Executive of Janata Bank in the UAE, some expatriate CIPs and community personalities were present at the event.

Expatriate Bangladeshis, customers of Janata Bank in the UAE, have long been demanding several facilities including international standard digital banking services, increasing manpower, opening ATM booths, and improving technology to send remittances quickly.

In this circumstances, Janata Bank took the initiative to modernise four branches of the Emirates at the beginning of last year. Janata Bank's Sharjah Branch went for the modernisation of customer services earlier while the activities of the remaining three branches were under process.

In the second phase, the branch in Dubai was inaugurated after modernisation.

