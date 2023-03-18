Janata Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

A delegation from Janata Bank Limited visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Friday (17 March) to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Majid and Rubina Amin, directors of Janata Bank Ltd; Md Quamrul Ahsan, managing director and CEO (acting) of the bank, placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu to mark his birth anniversary, reads a press release.