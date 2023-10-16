Establish water management system to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security: Speakers

Bangladesh

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

Establish water management system to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security: Speakers

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Establish water management system to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security: Speakers

Speakers at a discussion meeting called for the establishment of water management to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security.

Integrated Social Development Effort (ISDE), Participatory Research and Action Network (PRAN), and Food Safety Network jointly organised the discussion at Badarkhali in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on the occasion of World Food Day 2023 on Monday (16 October).

Presiding over the event, Founder and Principal of Virtue School and College Mohi Uddin Quader Adul said availability and accessibility of water for agriculture is a very sensitive issue and conflict over water has a direct impact on agricultural production.

"Investing in water resource management can serve as an effective solution to combat water scarcity, enhance resilience to climate change, and tackle various water-related challenge," he said.

Speakers noted that Bangladesh is actively pursuing the implementation of various initiatives, such as the National Agricultural Policy, the Food Security Act, Sustainable Development Goals-2030, and Delta Plan-2100, aligning them with the vision of "Vision-2041." 

To achieve food security, they emphasised the importance on comprehensive management of water resources across the nation.
 

Corporates

World Food Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

39m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World