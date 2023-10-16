Establish water management system to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security: Speakers

Speakers at a discussion meeting called for the establishment of water management to ensure water availability for agriculture and food security.

Integrated Social Development Effort (ISDE), Participatory Research and Action Network (PRAN), and Food Safety Network jointly organised the discussion at Badarkhali in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on the occasion of World Food Day 2023 on Monday (16 October).

Presiding over the event, Founder and Principal of Virtue School and College Mohi Uddin Quader Adul said availability and accessibility of water for agriculture is a very sensitive issue and conflict over water has a direct impact on agricultural production.

"Investing in water resource management can serve as an effective solution to combat water scarcity, enhance resilience to climate change, and tackle various water-related challenge," he said.

Speakers noted that Bangladesh is actively pursuing the implementation of various initiatives, such as the National Agricultural Policy, the Food Security Act, Sustainable Development Goals-2030, and Delta Plan-2100, aligning them with the vision of "Vision-2041."

To achieve food security, they emphasised the importance on comprehensive management of water resources across the nation.

