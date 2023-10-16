Get united against syndication of food: Experts on World Food Day

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Md Rejaul Karim Chowdhury speaks at a discussion meeting organised on the occassion of World Food Day in the port city on Monday

It is important to raise public awareness about food safety and the rights of consumers, said speakers at a discussion meeting in Chattogram today.

They said some unscrupulous traders are causing an artificial food crisis. It is necessary to get united to protest any sort of syndication of essential food items, they said.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram and the CAB Youth Group Chattogram City organised the programme on the occasion of World Food Day.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Md Rejaul Karim Chowdhury attended the programme as chief guest.

CAB Youth Group Vice President Sakilur Rahman and Publicity Secretary Emdadul Islam presented keynote papers on the theme for World Food Day 2023: "Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind."

The keynote paper said: "Food security is a global concern, and we need concrete strategies to tackle it. The world's population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, with an 85% increase in food demand. This impending food crisis is further exacerbated by climate change, affecting agriculture and leading to abnormal price hikes.

"As a result of these challenges, many unscrupulous businesses have taken advantage of the situation, profiteering from basic food items. This exploitation has left vulnerable populations, especially women and children, in a precarious state. The keynote paper called for immediate action to ensure food safety, accessibility, and affordability for all citizens."

This keynote paper, identifying some challenges to food security, emphasised on encouraging citizens, local farmers, and authorities to work together to ensure food safety and security for all.

Experts at the programme highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about food safety and the rights of consumers.

They emphasised the need for a collaborative approach involving local and international organisations, governments, and the private sector to combat food insecurity.