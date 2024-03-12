Islami Bank achieves 1st prize in ‘Bill Collection Award’
Press Release
Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has achieved the first prize for highest bill collection in Dhaka WASA through 'Cellfin' app in the banking sector for fiscal year 2022-23.
Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD&C) Md Tazul Islam handed over the Crest and Certificate to Managing Director & CEO of Islami Bank Mohammed Monirul Moula at the 'Bill Collection Award' programme organised by Dhaka WASA held at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon on 10 March, reads a press release.
Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director & CEO of Dhaka WASA presided over the function while Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of LGRD&C, Dr Khairuzaman Mozumder, Secretary of Finance Ministry and Professor Dr. Sujit Kumar Bala Chairman of Dhaka WASA along with Executives & Officials from Ministry of LGRD&C, Ministry of Finanace and different institutions were present on the occasion.