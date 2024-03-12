Islami Bank achieves 1st prize in ‘Bill Collection Award’

12 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has achieved the first prize for highest bill collection in Dhaka WASA through 'Cellfin' app in the banking sector for fiscal year 2022-23.

Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD&C) Md Tazul Islam handed over the Crest and Certificate to Managing Director & CEO of Islami Bank Mohammed Monirul Moula at the 'Bill Collection Award' programme organised by Dhaka WASA held at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon on 10 March, reads a press release.

Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director & CEO of Dhaka WASA presided over the function while Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of LGRD&C, Dr Khairuzaman Mozumder, Secretary of Finance Ministry and Professor Dr. Sujit Kumar Bala Chairman of Dhaka WASA along with Executives & Officials from Ministry of LGRD&C, Ministry of Finanace and different institutions were present on the occasion.

 

