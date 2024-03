Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2024 on 26 March.

Freedom Fighter Md Joynal Abedin and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, directors of the bank placed floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives and officials of the Bank were present on the occasion.