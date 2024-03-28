Islami Bank holds discussion programme on Bangabandhu’s philosophy

Corporates

Press Release
28 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:40 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC in association with Bangabandhu Parishad, Islami Bank unit organised a discussion programme titled 'the Philosophy and political life of Bangabandhu' on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman birth anniversary and great independence day  on  Thursday (28 March) at Islami Bank tower. 

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayan, minister for industries addressed the programme as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank presided over the programme while Professor ABM Faruk, secretary general of Bangabandhu Parishad, Freedom Fighter Mohammad Joynal Abedin, director of Islami Bank, Principal D Md Shahjahan Alam Sahjo, secretary of Non govt. Teachers & Employees Welfare Trust, AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League and Dr Sheik Abdullah Al Mamun, joint secretary general of Bangabandhu Parishad attended the program as special guests. 

Mozaharul Islam Mehedi, president of Bangabandhu Parishad, Islami Bank unit addressed the welcome speech. Executives and officials of Head office attended the programme.
 

