Islami Bank agent branch robbed in Kushtia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 06:31 pm

The thieves broke the grill of a window on the second floor. They broke the bank's vault and stole Tk5,23,668, Samsul Alam, in-charge of the bank, told The Business Standard

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

An Islami Bank agent banking branch was robbed at Kumarkhali in Kushtia's Alauddin Nagar.

"The thieves broke the grill of a window on the second floor. They broke the bank's vault and stole Tk5,23,668," Samsul Alam, in-charge of the bank, told The Business Standard.

"The miscreants also took away the CCTV DVR, and scattered important documents. A complaint has been filed with the Kumarkhali Police Station in this regard," he added.

"We have received the complaint and visited the crime scene. We will take quick action to arrest the thieves," Kumarakhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akibul Islam said.

