Info minister emphasises on information literacy at EWU conference

04 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:09 pm

Almost 300 participants from 11 countries including Bangladesh attended in the conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said public needs media and information literacy to identify fake news and rumours.

He made the remarks while addressing a three-day international conference on "Information and Knowledge Management" organised by the Department of Information Studies of East West University (EWU) as the chief guest, according to a press statement on Friday (4 August).

The inaugural session of the conference was held at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium at EWU Campus Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

Almost 300 participants from 11 countries including Bangladesh attended in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasan Mahmud stated that the present government does not create any kind of obstacle or censorship for the press and media. The government believe in the free and independent flow of information. But how the media is responsible for that is questionable.

In addition, he urged to peoples be aware of using social media.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice Chancellor, EWU chaired the session. Gillian Oliver, Professor, Monash University, Australia delivered the Keynote Speech.

Dr Dilara Begum, Chairperson, Department of Information Studies, EWU, also spoke on the occasion.

