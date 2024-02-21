EWU observes International Mother Language Day

East West University (EWU) observed International Mother Language Day through various events and activities.

The program started with a "Provat Feri" (procession) in the Aftabnagar area, and wreaths were laid at the uniquely built 'Shaheed Minar' at the EWU campus, reads a press release.

In addition, EWU clubs for performing arts organised cultural programs titled "Obinashwar Bahanno". The programmes included discussions, performances of traditional songs, dances, recitations, and poster exhibitions to showcase the richness and diversity of Bangla culture.

Photo: Courtesy

The discussion programme was attended by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder vice chancellor of EWU, as the chief guest and HN Ashequr Rahman, EWU member of the board of trustees, as the special guest.

EWU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shams Rahman chaired the programme.

The keynote speaker of the session was 'Ekhushe Padak' and 'Rabrinda Puroskar' winning prominent researcher and academician Professor Syed Akram Hossain.

Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion, speakers focused on the achievement of the language movement on 21 February 1952 in Dhaka, which played a crucial role in establishing Bangla as the official language and later the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

They urge the students of EWU to disseminate the spirit of the language movement towards the nation as much as possible.

Members of the Board of Trustees of EWU. Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, Faculty Members, Officials, Staff, and many students of EWU attended the event.