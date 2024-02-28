EWU holds 23rd convocation

The 23rd Convocation of East West University (EWU) was held on 28 February at Aftabnagar Sports Ground in the capital.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, as the representative of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, awarded degrees to 2,861 students of undergraduate and graduate programmes at the convocation.

Four students with exceptional talent were honoured with gold medals.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the contribution of EWU to the country's higher education sector and urged the government to grant permission for the initiation of MPhil and PhD programmes.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury stated that the government does not discriminate between public and private universities.

"Some private universities like EWU have reached such a standard that the time has arrived for them to offer PhD and MPhil degrees," he said.

He urged Bangladeshi universities to produce graduates with values, soft skills and knowledge so that they can work anywhere in the world.

The education minister added that the government has taken initiatives to enhance work opportunities for future graduates.

The convocation speaker, Professor Alan McKinnon of Kühne Logistics University, Germany opined that countries like Bangladesh are the worst victims of "climate injustice".

He highlighted the necessity of equipping graduates with knowledge and skills in supply chain management to deal with the global environmental challenges they face.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, Board of Trustees of EWU and former Adviser to the Caretaker Government, and Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor EWU, have also delivered insightful speeches during the event.

Among others in the convocation program were the members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates, and their parents. The students were delighted to receive their degrees within the expected timeframe.

