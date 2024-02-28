EWU holds 23rd convocation

Corporates

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 06:36 pm

Related News

EWU holds 23rd convocation

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 06:36 pm
EWU holds 23rd convocation

The 23rd Convocation of East West University (EWU) was held on 28 February at Aftabnagar Sports Ground in the capital. 

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, as the representative of President Mohammed  Shahabuddin, awarded degrees to 2,861 students of undergraduate and graduate programmes at the convocation. 

Four students with exceptional talent were honoured with gold medals.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On this occasion, Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the contribution of EWU to the country's higher education sector and urged the government to grant permission for the initiation of  MPhil and PhD programmes. 

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury stated that the government does not discriminate between public and private universities. 

"Some private universities like EWU have reached such a standard that the time has arrived for them to offer PhD and MPhil degrees," he said.

He urged Bangladeshi universities to produce graduates with values, soft skills and knowledge so that they can work anywhere in the world. 

The education minister added that the government has taken initiatives to enhance work opportunities for future graduates. 
The convocation speaker, Professor Alan McKinnon of Kühne Logistics University, Germany opined that countries like Bangladesh are the worst victims of "climate injustice". 
He highlighted the necessity of equipping graduates with knowledge and skills in supply chain management to deal with the global environmental challenges they face. 
Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, Board of Trustees of EWU and former Adviser to the Caretaker Government, and Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor EWU, have also delivered insightful speeches during the event. 

Among others in the convocation program were the members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates, and their parents. The students were delighted to receive their degrees within the expected timeframe. 
 

East West University (EWU) / Convocation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

41m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos