EWU arranges daylong awareness programme on plastic pollution

02 March, 2024, 11:20 pm
EWU arranges daylong awareness programme on plastic pollution

East West University (EWU) and the University jointly organised a day-long awareness programme on plastic pollution on Saturday (2 March).

The event aimed to raise awareness and take action against plastic pollution, reads a press release. 

School-going students actively participated in various activities, including ocean cleaning initiatives, learning sessions on proper waste management, quiz participation, and interactive art practices using plastic wastes. 

The programme witnessed the presence of notable personalities such as Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees; EWU, Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser; EWU, Professor Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor; EWU, Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, Treasurer; EWU, Mr Munir Hasan, Chief Coordinator of Digital Transformation and Youth Program, Prothom Alo; Dr Jesmin, and Dr Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury, both are Professor, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, University of Dhaka. Dr. Suraia Nusrin, Chairperson of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, EWU, Chaired the event.

The speakers inspired the attending students with the core theme of the program: reduction, reuse, and recycling of plastics. 

They highlighted various harmful aspects of plastic products and blamed the use of plastic for the crisis of waterlogging, crop loss and endangering the lives of aquatic animals. 

They gave examples of why the use of plastic has been stopped in different countries of the world. 

According to them, there is a lack of awareness about plastic among the people of Bangladesh, which leads to various kinds of suffering. 

Therefore, the speakers advised the school students to play a role in reducing the use of plastic products by their family and to work more elaborately in this matter when they grow up. In the event, the students also promised to work towards stopping plastic pollution.
 

