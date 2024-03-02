EWU arranges two-day Economics Research Conclave

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 01:38 am

Related News

EWU arranges two-day Economics Research Conclave

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 01:38 am
EWU arranges two-day Economics Research Conclave

The Department of Economics of East West University (EWU) organized the "3rd East West Economics Research Conclave 2024" on March 01-02, 2024 at EWU Campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

The program offers young economists and researchers a unique opportunity to present their research, get feedback, and learn from eminent scholars in the arena, reads a press release.

The topic of the inaugural session of the conclave was 'Sustainability and Supply Chain Management'. The keynote speaker of the session was Professor Alan C. McKinnon, PhD, Professor of Logistics, Kuehne Logistics University, Germany. He discussed the various roles of logistics in tackling the climate crisis. He talked about business consequences for which we need to move to close the circularity gap by increasing recycling. He concluded by discussing mitigation costs and the tradeoff between low carbon-high cost in climate crisis strategy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the inaugural session Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU, related the challenge posed by climate change with the lack of enforcement mechanisms for global accords on climate change, and he emphasized the importance of balancing between the prosperity of the current generation with sustainability of the world economy for the future generations.

Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor, EWU also talked about the importance of innovativeness and resourcefulness in tackling the challenges posed by the climate crisis. He mentioned how EWU is pioneering efforts to ensure sustainability by installing solar panels to reduce our carbon footprint.

Dr. Muntasir Chaudhury Chairperson, Department of Economics, EWU also spoke on the occasion. Around 200 participants and 15 research papers were presented in the two-day conclave. Members of the Board of Trustees of EWU. Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, Faculty Members, Officials, and many students of EWU attended the conclave.

East West University (EWU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

5h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

6h | Features
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

6h | Features
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

4h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

4h | Videos
Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

1d | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1d | Videos