IFIC Bank gets new deputy managing director

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited has welcomed Gitanka D Datta as the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (SME & Retail) of the company.

Prior to joining IFIC Bank, Gitanka spent over 27 years of his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Mastercard Bangladesh and HSBC Bangladesh where he held various Business leadership positions. 

He started his banking career in 1995 with ANZ Grindlays Bank as a Management Trainee, and also worked as a consultant for Maldives Islamic Bank to develop their Digital Banking & Payments Strategy.

Gitanka holds an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.
 

