IFIC Bank's contributions on social dev through women empowerment, financial literacy

13 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 02:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC has been actively working towards the development of the society, leaning forward towards gender equality, not just through the recruitment of high number of female officials in the bank which has brought more working women into the Financial Sector, but also by empowering the female customers through financial literacy, awareness sessions on various important issues, easier access to financial services and befitting products.

Within a span of 3 months IFIC Bank has been able to reach out to around 8,000 women and female students, sharing with them the know-how of financial management, reads a press release.

From the North to the South and from the East to the West of Bangladesh, IFIC Bank has been able to cover 40 districts through this Financial Literacy program for the women. IFIC understands the necessity of women to learn about their rights to security.

Hence on 25 November, 2023, IFIC arranged a seminar on 'Raising Awareness to Eliminate Violence against Women', in collaboration with Department of Law, University of Dhaka. Besides this IFIC also conducted a seminar on the prevention of cyber harassment for its own female employees as well.

Through taking part in and initiating various such social programs, IFIC Bank makes sure its female customers are not only empowered financially but also socially.

